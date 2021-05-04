Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ (ARE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $179.96 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $136.52 and a 52-week high of $181.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.96 and its 200-day moving average is $167.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,265 shares of company stock worth $6,790,971. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after acquiring an additional 869,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,138,000 after acquiring an additional 400,135 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,195,000 after acquiring an additional 46,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

