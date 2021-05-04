Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Given New $173.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $156.00 to $173.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALXN. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $170.27 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $94.82 and a fifty-two week high of $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.96 and a 200 day moving average of $146.14.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

