Alico (ALCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Alico to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. On average, analysts expect Alico to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alico alerts:

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. Alico has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $230.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -300.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $1,891,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.