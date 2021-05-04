Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.96

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.96 and traded as high as C$42.25. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$41.83, with a volume of 11,810 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Alex Miller bought 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,904.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at C$469,843.86. Also, Director Jacques D’amours sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.17, for a total transaction of C$1,029,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,405,286.50.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

