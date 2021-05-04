Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins began coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alithya Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Shares of ALYA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. 1,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,402. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $111.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alithya Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 827,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.62% of Alithya Group worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

