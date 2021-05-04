All Sports Trading 5.4% Lower This Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $34.81 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, All Sports has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00087919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00069610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.26 or 0.00837487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,306.98 or 0.09614778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00100706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00044888 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

