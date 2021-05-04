Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to post ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

Shares of ALLO opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 3,390.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,947,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

