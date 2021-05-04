Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in April

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ALMTF stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Almonty Industries has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. Its projects include Los Santos, Panasqueira Mine, Almonty Korea Moly, Valtreixal Project and Almonty Korea Tungsten. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

