Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Reaches $3.04

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $20.11 million and $11.07 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 75.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.04 or 0.00005601 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00269514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.10 or 0.01169275 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00032090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00738508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,614.71 or 1.00709162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

