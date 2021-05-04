Alpha Omega Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. cut its position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,623 shares during the period. American Finance Trust accounts for 1.3% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned 0.11% of American Finance Trust worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Finance Trust by 48.5% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 26,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,631,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of AFIN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. 2,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,446. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.86%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

