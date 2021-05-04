Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $51.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,343.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,201.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1,928.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,299.00 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,131 shares of company stock valued at $43,393,845 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

