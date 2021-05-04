Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.3% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,343.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,185.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,918.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,296.01 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

