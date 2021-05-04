Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2,794.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,395.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,201.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,928.06. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,299.00 and a one year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,131 shares of company stock valued at $43,393,845. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 143.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,724,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

