Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,400.00 at Truist Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,473.33.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,343.08 on Monday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,296.01 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,185.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1,918.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

