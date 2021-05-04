Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2,752.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet's strengthening cloud unit is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space as reflected by the first-quarter results. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results. Moreover, Google’s robust mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on wearables category remains a tailwind. Notably, Alphabet has outperformed its industry year to date. However, its growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability. Further, the company faces persistent pressure from advertisers to tighten controls on YouTube video service. This remains a concern.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,473.33.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,343.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,296.01 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,185.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,918.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

