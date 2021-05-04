Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.450-1.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE PINE traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,362. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PINE shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

