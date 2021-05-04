Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

OTCMKTS APELY opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.50 and a beta of 1.72.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

