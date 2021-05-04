Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Short Interest Up 20.3% in April

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,900 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 225,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Altabancorp stock opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $785.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Altabancorp from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Altabancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altabancorp by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altabancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,339,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

