AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Raised to $27.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATGFF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. AltaGas has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $18.87.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

