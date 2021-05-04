AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$27.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.25.

TSE:ALA opened at C$23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$14.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.48. The stock has a market cap of C$6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 18.10.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.06%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

