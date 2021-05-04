Altair Engineering (ALTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Altair Engineering has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. On average, analysts expect Altair Engineering to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALTR opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.10 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 18,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,203,169.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,169.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $254,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,240 shares of company stock worth $17,556,417 over the last ninety days. 29.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

