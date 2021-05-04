Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.39. 2,810,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.62. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -282.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $607,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,721 shares of company stock worth $8,992,427. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.92.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.