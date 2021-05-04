Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altice reported mixed first-quarter 2021 results with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missing the same. It is well poised to benefit from the launch of wireless services, coupled with growth in advertising and news platforms. The company has accelerated the deployment of 1-gig services and has covered more than 1 million households with fiber-to-the-home technology. It is rolling out enhanced data and services for business customers to strengthen its market presence. The company has augmented its footprint in North Carolina with the acquisition of Morris Broadband. Further, it is on track with its five-year plan to build a fiber-to-the-home network and deploy its home communications hub. However, intense competition from established players, high programming costs and forex woes pose headwinds for Altice.”

ATUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.35.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $36.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 201.96 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

