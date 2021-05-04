Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

