Altus Midstream (ALTM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Altus Midstream to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.06). The company had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative net margin of 255.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,952.50%. On average, analysts expect Altus Midstream to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

ALTM opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.