Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $507,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $953,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 200,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALUS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,168. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $15.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Company Profile

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure.

