Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $4,687,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,386.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,249.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,200.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,637 shares of company stock worth $5,426,309. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

