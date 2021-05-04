Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMZN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,860.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,094.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,386.49 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,249.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3,200.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,637 shares of company stock worth $5,426,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

