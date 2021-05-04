Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,400.00 at Mizuho

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,386.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,249.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,200.77. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,309. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.