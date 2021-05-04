AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will announce $147.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.20 million and the highest is $162.90 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $941.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 84.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

NYSE AMC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,318,797. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $430,883.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,130.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,844,579 shares of company stock valued at $25,709,103. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.5% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

