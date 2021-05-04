Amcor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,071 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,134% compared to the typical volume of 330 call options.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.43. 11,711,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,522,863. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $12.50.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $76,730,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amcor by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,722,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,695 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,196,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,703,000 after purchasing an additional 804,821 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 763,605 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

