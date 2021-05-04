America First Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.85. 29,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,888. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $175.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

