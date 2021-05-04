American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -4.410–4.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.02 billion-$4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.American Airlines Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.38.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,924,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,234,234. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

