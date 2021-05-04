American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at Barclays

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price upped by Barclays from $139.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.33.

NYSE:AXP opened at $154.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $156.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

