American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

American Financial Group stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.55. 263,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,944. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.50. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $125.36.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

In other news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

