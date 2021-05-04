American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $4.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.35. 39,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,701. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.33.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.