American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues Earnings Results

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

AWK stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.24. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $112.50 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

