Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 48.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.82.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $257.85 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $261.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.45 and its 200-day moving average is $207.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,418 shares of company stock valued at $22,432,988. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

