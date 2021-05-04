AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys 20,176 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,589 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,176 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $24,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,081 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,762,000 after purchasing an additional 480,116 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,211,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $339,311,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,895,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,763,000 after acquiring an additional 166,981 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $1.1669 dividend. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CM. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.