AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys 22,646 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of CGI worth $13,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CGI by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $89.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

