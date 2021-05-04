AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 1.8% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.07% of The Home Depot worth $237,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $330.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $331.62. The company has a market cap of $355.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.