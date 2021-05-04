AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Grows Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,666 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.09% of The Williams Companies worth $26,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

