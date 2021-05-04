AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $25.43 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 549,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in American International Group were worth $25,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

