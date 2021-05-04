AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 14.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Analog Devices by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 106,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 34,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.09 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.