AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases 116,951 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,951 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.10% of ONEOK worth $21,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $134,188,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after acquiring an additional 641,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ONEOK by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after purchasing an additional 426,212 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE OKE opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.