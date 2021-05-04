AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 17,971 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,971 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $18,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after purchasing an additional 930,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,061,000 after purchasing an additional 44,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43,301 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $174,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.56.

NYSE MTB opened at $157.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

