Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $263.68 Average PT from Analysts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.85.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $247.36. 3,457,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,455. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $142.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.16. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

