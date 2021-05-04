Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,107 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.12% of Amgen worth $169,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $244.87. 53,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,429. The firm has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.86 and its 200-day moving average is $236.11. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

