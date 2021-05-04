Ampleforth Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a market cap of $260.99 million and approximately $9.67 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00082389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00019407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00070055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.94 or 0.00864215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.41 or 0.09838837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00100825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00044249 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 327,367,479 coins and its circulating supply is 212,230,787 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.