Amyris (AMRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Amyris to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $79.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. On average, analysts expect Amyris to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amyris stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.87.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

